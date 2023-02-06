Local Worker dies in Medford commercial building fire The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Medford commercial building caught fire early Sunday morning, killing a worker who had been sleeping inside at the time, according to officials.

Medford first responders received a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue around 4:20 a.m., a release noted.

Medford police and fire found the working fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St. and soon called for a second alarm, resulting in mutual aid from surrounding communities, officials said.

Someone at the scene reportedly told police that he knew an employee had been sleeping inside the business. Firefighters found the man in a bathroom and tried performing lifesaving measures, police said.

Advertisement:

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to positively identify the man and make an official ruling on his cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Medford police and fire, Massachusetts State Police, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.