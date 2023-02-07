Local 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell from window last week has died Police said the fall "appears accidental."

A 5-year-boy, who fell from an apartment window on Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week, has since died from his injuries, police confirmed.

When asked if officials are still investigating, a Manchester police spokeswoman noted in an email to Boston.com that the fall, which occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 31, “appears accidental.”

The boy fell from a third-story window and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment, before being airlifted to Boston, WMUR-TV reported.

No further information was available.