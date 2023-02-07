5-year-old New Hampshire boy who fell from window last week has died

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 5-year-boy, who fell from an apartment window on Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week, has since died from his injuries, police confirmed.
When asked if officials are still investigating, a Manchester police spokeswoman noted in an email to Boston.com that the fall, which occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 31, “appears accidental.”
The boy fell from a third-story window and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment, before being airlifted to Boston, WMUR-TV reported.
No further information was available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.