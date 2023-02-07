Local Livestream: Arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last month, will face charges from her hospital bed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court at 2 p.m., appearing via Zoom from the Boston hospital where she’s recovering from injuries she sustained after jumping from a window at her Duxbury home.

While Patrick Clancy, her husband and the children’s father, was out running an errand on Jan. 24, Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan before attempting suicide. She’s facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement:

Her defense attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, told The Boston Globe last week that his client had been prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications in recent months, raising mental health concerns and arguing that Clancy was overmedicated.

During a Friday court appearance, he received permission to have a forensic psychologist examine Clancy and said he also brought in a toxicologist to evaluate her combination of prescriptions.

Reddington told the Globe he plans to recommend that Clancy be allowed to await trial at her parents’ home under GPS monitoring, or at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital or Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital, rather than MCI-Framingham, the state’s prison for women.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague argued during Friday’s hearing that Clancy could pose a threat to herself and others.

Clancy “inflicted moderate injuries on herself and killed three children,” Sprague said. “She can move; she is not paralyzed. She can move her legs and feet. She can move her arms.”