Local These 6 local fundraisers are helping Turkey-Syria earthquake victims New England organizations are doing their part to support those affected by Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Local residents look on as resque workers comb through the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday. (Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times))

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated parts of southeastern Turkey and Syria Monday, toppling buildings and uprooting civilians.

The death toll from the destruction has exceeded 7,200 and is expected to climb due to freezing temperatures and subsequent aftershocks.

In response, local organizations are pitching in as New England’s Turkish and Syrian populations raise money to help their home countries. Here are local and worldwide fundraisers and donation opportunities that need support.

Supply drives

The Turkish Consulate Boston

The Turkish Consulate is collecting donations from cash, to clothes, and blankets in two Massachusetts cities. The full list of requested items can be found here.

Donation sites include Freerange Market in Medford, located at 325 Rivers Edge Drive, or the Turkish Consulate General in Boston, located at 31 Saint James Avenue.

Advertisement:

Local organizer Cenk Emre wrote on Facebook that the organization is sending goods to Turkey daily, and the shipments “will continue until there is no further need.” Further donation information can be found here.

Boston University Turkish Student Association

This student-run cultural organization is running a fundraiser and supplies drive on Boston University’s campus. As of Feb. 7, they have raised $5,100 of their $10,000 goal. You can donate to their GoFundMe which goes to search and rescue efforts here.

Azerbaijan Society of Maine

Maine’s Azerbaijani community is mobilizing to send winter clothing to earthquake survivors in Turkey. Community president Tarlan Ahmadov told Maine Public that he plans on driving the donated clothing to Boston on Friday. You can find more information on their website here.

Fundraisers

Turkish Center Boston, the Boston Dialogue Foundation, and the Peace Islands Institute of Boston

These three humanitarian organizations are coming together to raise $200,000 for victims in Southern Turkey. Donations will go to food, shelter, and medical assistance for victims in Turkey, according to their GoFundMe. You can donate here.

NuDay Syria

This empowerment organization based out of Derry, New Hampshire, is partnering with White Helmets to provide boots-on-the-ground relief and medical care to vulnerable women and children in Syria. Their donation page can be found here.

Partners for World Health

This non-profit based in Portland, Maine, regularly sends medical supplies to Syrian hospitals. They are raising money to expedite their next Syrian shipment and are working on securing a Turkish partner. You can donate to their cause here.

Worldwide organizations

Turkish Red Crescent

Turkey’s largest humanitarian organization is seeking donations to provide food and shelter to victims. You can donate on their website here.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund is currently on the ground in Syria providing emergency assistance to children and families. You can read about their efforts and visit their donation page here.

Share your recommendations

Advertisement:

Do you know of any local or global efforts to support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake? Tell what charities, organizations, and non-profits you think readers should support by filling out the survey below or e-mailing [email protected].

Support for Syria and Turkey What resource or charitable organization would you recommend to support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake? Please include a name and hyperlink to the organization or its donation page. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Tell us your story

Are you Turkish or Syrian and living in New England? We want to know how you and your loved ones are processing the news coming out of the region. If you’d like to share your thoughts with Boston.com, fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Which best describes you? Which best describes you? (Required) Turkish born Turkish American Syrian born Syrian American Other

Tell us your thoughts about how the earthquake in Turkey and Syria affected you and your loved ones. (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or Phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.