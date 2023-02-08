Local Body of man missing since 2019 located in Westfield woods "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Kolendo’s death is suspicious."

State police recently recovered the body of a Westfield man who had been missing since 2019.

Timothy Kolendo went missing on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 53.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., a hunter found partial skeletal remains in a large swampy, wooded area near Stanley Park, state police spokesman Dave Procopio said by email.

Westfield and state police searched the heavily wooded area that night for other bones or personal items but did not find anything of note.

Another search took place Tuesday, but officials did not locate any other remains or evidence.

On Tuesday afternoon, dental evidence positively identified the remains as belonging to Koldeno.

Police do not suspect foul play.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Kolendo’s death is suspicious,” Procopio said.

Another man’s body was found in some woods in Westfield on Tuesday, but the incidents are unrelated, police said.