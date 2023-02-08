Local 2 McDonald’s employees injured after robbery attempt at drive-through window The incident occurred Tuesday night in Roslindale.

Police were called to a McDonald’s in Roslindale Tuesday night after a suspect tried to rob the restaurant through a drive-through window.

At 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Police responded to the McDonald’s located at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, a department spokesperson confirmed.

At the drive-through window, a suspect reached their hands into the building and attempted to grab money from a cash register. It is unclear if the suspect walked up to the window or drove, police said.

No money was stolen, but two employees were injured. One was punched in the head, and another cut their hand on broken glass during the exchange, police said. One victim was treated on scene and another was transported to a local hospital, but both injuries are considered minor. Police did not specify which victim was brought to a hospital.

The suspect has not been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.