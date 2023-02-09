Local 12-year-old boy and his parents found dead of gunshot wounds in Andover home, authorities say “There is no danger to the public at all. This entire situation was contained within the address here.” The house at 48 Porter Road in Andover on Thursday morning. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy and his parents were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in their Andover home early Thursday morning.

Andover police received a 911 call from the house at 48 Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. and arrived at the address about five minutes later, Chief Patrick Keefe said during a press conference. Officers had to break down two doors to get into the house, where they found the 56-year-old father, 55-year-old mother, and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker emphasized that there is no threat to the public.

“There is no danger to the public at all,” he said. “This entire situation was contained within the address here.”

The officials declined to comment on who the shooter was or who made the 911 call from inside the house. They said no one else was inside the house besides the parents and their son.

Keefe said police had never been called to the home before.

“It’s still under investigation,” he said. “Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now. So we’re going to need some time to figure that out to move forward.”

Authorities were making next of kin notifications, Tucker said.

The 12-year-old was a sixth-grade student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, according to the DA. A message on the school’s website said classes were canceled on Thursday.

Ed Hardiman, the head of school at St. John’s Prep, addressed reporters during a press conference later Thursday morning, identifying the 12-year-old only as “Sebastian” and calling the circumstances of his death “extraordinarily tragic.”

Later, a photo released by the school identified the boy as Sebastian Robinson, a member of the class of 2029.

“Our community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Sebastian,” Hardiman said.

Sebastian Robinson. – Handout via St. John’s Prep

The school will have counselors available throughout the day to support students and staff, and there will also be drop-in sessions available for parents, he said.

St. John’s will host a prayer service at 5 p.m. for the school community, Hardiman said.

Hardiman said Sebastian started at the school in September with the sixth-grade class of 100 students. The school administrator described the sixth-grade program as “pretty tight” because it is team-based, unlike some of the other grade structures.

“They are feeling this loss in a very significant way,” he said.

The 12-year-old was connected to the music program, playing the cello. Hardiman described him as a “wonderful young man,” an avid reader with a kind presence who was well loved by his teachers.

Many of his teachers described him as “a very gentle soul,” Hardiman said.

“A really wonderful kid,” he said.

Sebastian’s parents were also involved with the school community, he said, though he declined to speak more about them.

Whether the school, which has a student body of 1,500, will remain closed on Friday was still to be determined, according to Hardiman.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Essex district attorney said he wanted the public to know that there are resources available for anyone struggling with mental health issues or depression.

“Services are out there,” Tucker said. “Whether through service providers — our office certainly is a community resource for anybody that’s having any difficulties.”

He also took a moment to recognize the impact of such cases on the first responders.

“We only need to look back at the last couple weeks in Massachusetts, some of the difficult things that our first responders, our state police detectives, our local detectives, local police officers, firefighters, and EMS — these can take an emotional toll as well,” he said. “We’re always concerned about their wellbeing. These men and women do an extraordinary job under some very difficult circumstances.”

Several communities in Massachusetts have been rocked by acts of violence and tragedies since the start of the year, from the gruesome murder of a Cohasset mother and the subsequent arrest of her husband to a 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Mattapan to the arrest of a Duxbury mother who allegedly fatally strangled her three children before attempting to take her own life.