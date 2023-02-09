Local Authorities investigating after 3 people found shot to death in Andover home “Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.” Andover police chief Patrick Keith (front right) and Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker (back right) spoke to the media regarding three people shot in a single family home on Porter Road in Andover on Thursday. Essex County District Attorney

Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an Andover home early Thursday morning.

Andover police responded to 48 Porter Road when they received a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. At the scene, police found three people inside the home dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Based on the evidence on scene, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public,” the DA’s office said.

The investigation into the deaths remains ongoing by state and local police.