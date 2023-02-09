Local Authorities searching for Concord girl, 13, missing for a month Ashlynn Gill was last seen in Concord on Jan. 8.

Officials are requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for a month.

Ashlynn Gill, a white girl with light brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Concord on Jan. 8, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, the organization noted.

Authorities said Ashlynn may be in the Concord, North Attleborough, or Plymouth area.

Her birthday is Aug. 25, 2009, but officials said she may use Aug. 28, 2009.

Anyone with any information about Ashlynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Concord Police Department at 1-978-318-3400.