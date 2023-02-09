Authorities searching for Concord girl, 13, missing for a month

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Officials are requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for a month.
Ashlynn Gill, a white girl with light brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Concord on Jan. 8, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, the organization noted.
Authorities said Ashlynn may be in the Concord, North Attleborough, or Plymouth area.
Her birthday is Aug. 25, 2009, but officials said she may use Aug. 28, 2009.
Anyone with any information about Ashlynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Concord Police Department at 1-978-318-3400.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.