3 Mass. schools are among the 20 priciest colleges in the U.S. — and it’s probably not the ones you think

Three Massachusetts colleges and universities made the list of the top 20 most expensive colleges and universities in the U.S. — and perhaps surprisingly, none of them are in Cambridge.
The most expensive Massachusetts school, Tufts University, was found to be the fifth most expensive school in the country with a yearly tuition of $63,804.
The Bay State’s next entry was Boston College, ranked seventh most expensive with a tuition of $62,950 per year.
Wellesley College came in at number 13 with a yearly tuition of $61,584 per year.
Two other New England colleges made the list, with Brown University coming in ninth place with a yearly tuition of $62,680, and Dartmouth College ranking sixteenth with a yearly tuition of $60,687.
Franklin and Marshall College, a small liberal arts school in Pennsylvania, topped the list with a yearly tuition of $65,652, but bigger names such as Columbia University and Vassar College weren’t far behind, ranking second and fourth, respectively.
Other well-known colleges and universities that made the list include University of Southern California, Northwestern University, Oberlin College, Sarah Lawrence College, and John Hopkins University.
|College/University
|Tuition Cost
|1. Franklin & Marshall College
|$65,652
|2. Columbia University
|$65,524
|3. Reed College
|$64,450
|4. Vassar College
|$63,840
|5. Tufts University
|$63,804
|6. University of Southern California
|$63,468
|7. Boston College
|$62,950
|8. Haverford
|$62,850
|9. Brown University
|$62,680
|10. Harvey Mudd College
|$62,516
|11. Northwestern University
|$62,391
|12. University of Chicago
|$61,179
|13. Wellesley College
|$61,584
|14. Oberlin College
|$61,106
|15. Sarah Lawrence College
|$60,700
|16. Dartmouth College
|$60,687
|17. University of Rochester
|$60,550
|18. Johns Hopkins University
|$60,480
|19. Claremont McKenna College
|$60,480
|20. Barnard College
|$60,478
The list was put together by The College Investor, an investing and personal finance blog that caters to millennials.
The site noted that these numbers are just for tuition, not room and board, so students attending these schools and paying full price could see a total cost of more than $80,000 per year.
