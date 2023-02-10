Northborough police ask for help in search for 15-year-old

Newsletter Signup
Northborough police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, according to a statement from Chief William E. Lyver.
Michael Davis Jr., 15, of Northborough, was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, near Main Street, according to Lyver.
Davis is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with red hair and a fair complexion, according to the statement. Police say the teen does have health conditions ,and there is a concern for his well-being.
Police believe Davis may be in the Boston or Worcester area. Anyone with information or who sees Davis is asked to call 911 or Northborough police at 508-393-1515.
