Malden mayor admits defeat, lifts winter parking restrictions via meme

The parking restrictions had been in place since Feb. 1, and were set to extend until April, WBZ reported. But so far this winter — and for the foreseeable forecast — the weather has been unseasonably mild, with the least amount of snow on record.

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson announced the parking restriction lift via a tongue-in-cheek meme shared on his Twitter account Wednesday.

“Malden’s weather forecast… a lot of snow in February with a 90% chance I’m wrong,” the meme said, along with a photo of Christenson posing as a news anchor person.

As a result, effective immediately, we will be lifting all winter parking restrictions! The good news is that our efforts thus far have been on education versus enforcement and as a result no one has been ticketed leading up to today’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/5onN1LrlfO — Mayor Christenson (@MayorOfMalden) February 8, 2023

“As a result, effective immediately, we will be lifting all winter parking restrictions! The good news is that our efforts thus far have been on education versus enforcement and as a result no one has been ticketed leading up to today’s announcement,” Mayor Gary Christenson wrote in the Twitter post.

Boston hit a high of 60 degrees on Friday, tying a record set in 1990, according to the National Weather Service.