Local Teen in critical condition after Brockton fire Firefighters rescued five people from the third floor of the home, and seven were sent to the hospital.

A teenager is in critical condition following a fire at a Brockton home early Sunday morning, Chief of Brockton Fire Department Brian F. Nardelli told press at the scene.

Shortly before 1 AM the FAO recieved a phone call reporting a fire at 25 Central Sq. On arrival firefighters found several people hanging from windows on the third floor, using ground ladders they were able to rescue five persons Great job by all. https://t.co/0aVyiZIIzJ — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 12, 2023

The fire started on the third floor of 25 Central Sq. in Brockton around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found five people hanging from third-floor windows, the department said.

Firefighters rescued the five people using ground ladders, and two others removed themselves from the building. All seven people were sent to the hospital and are stable, except for the teenager in critical condition.

Probable cause for the blaze was a candle on the second floor, Darnelli wrote in an email to Boston.com Sunday evening. He did not give updates on the conditions of the people taken to the hospital.

Brockton Emergency Management Agency and West Bridgewater Fire Department assisted Brockton.

West Bridgewater Firefighters working on scene at @Brockton_Fire 3rd alarm on Central Square. Multiple rescues made via ground ladders. pic.twitter.com/0xp6lD2J5e — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) February 12, 2023