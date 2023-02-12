Local A Boston prep school is closing Saint Joseph Prep has been open for 137 years and is closing at the end of the school year due to financial strain.

Saint Joseph Prep in Boston will shutter its doors after 137 years at the end of the 2022-23 academic session, according to a letter from the Board of Trustees.

The student body more than doubled in 2011 following a merger with another Catholic school in Newton, The Boston Globe reports.

More than a decade later, the Board voted to close the school Friday, citing financial strain.

“While the strength of our academic program, the caliber of our faculty and staff, and the vibrancy of our community life are beyond question, unfortunately, this does not make SJP immune from the financial challenges that come with a commitment to ensuring an exceptional and accessible education,” the letter reads.

Despite its efforts to find financial support, the school was unsuccessful. It also said changing demographics at the middle and high school level added to the issue.

In the meantime, efforts will be made to help staff, students, and their families make transitions, the Board wrote. Current enrollment at the school is 247, according to its website.