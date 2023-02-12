Local Waltham Navy pilot participates in historic all-female Super Bowl flyover "I think if you told my 10-year-old self that I would be doing this, I would tell you, 'Okay, sure.'" Lieutenant Jacqueline Drew from Waltham. U.S. NAVY

While the Patriots weren’t on the field for this year’s Super Bowl, one Waltham native made sure Massachusetts was represented off of it – and more specifically, above it.

Jacqueline Drew, a Navy pilot who grew up in Waltham, was one of the 27 female pilots to take part in the Super Bowl LVII flyover. WHDH reports she ran radio communications for the flyers.

The flyover above State Farm Stadium was the first to feature a team of female pilots, as it commemorated 50 years since women started flying in the Navy.

For the first time ever, an all-woman team of aviators will conduct the pregame flyover at the Super Bowl, celebrating 50 years of women in @USNavy aviation 👏 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/SkGqFWNBhE — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2023

Drew, who graduated from St. Mark’s School in Southborough before attending the U.S. Naval Academy, told WBZ she never thought she’d be part of something like this.

Advertisement:

“I think if you told my 10-year-old self that I would be doing this, I would tell you, ‘Okay, sure,'” she said. “Once you get in there, it is business as usual. I am sure it will hit everyone once everyone is wheels on deck after the flyover.”

She added that she thinks the event has the potential to inspire others.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone to take a look at their TV and think to themselves, ‘That is an opportunity I didn’t know existed and now maybe I could see myself in their shoes,'” Drew said.

Pilots appeared over the Arizona stadium during the national anthem.