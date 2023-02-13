Local UFOs over Boston? Not quite. SpaceX satellites spotted streaking across the Boston sky Monday night had people confused.

A trail of lights in Boston’s sky Monday night had some people on high alert for a hostile alien takeover. But those were no UFOs.

Instead, the bright lights are believed to be visible Starlink Satellites, launched early Sunday morning as part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX program to provide internet service to rural areas.

Twitter users had a field day trying to figure out what was streaking across the sky. Users were quick to guess it was a UFO, and some got even more descriptive, calling it a “caterpillar of stars.”

One user later clarified, with “update: y’all it’s just Starlink.”

Did anyone else in Boston see this caterpillar of stars move across the sky in a perfect straight line? #UFO pic.twitter.com/ewRBkrzTGv — Nick Petrillo 💎 (@nickypetrillo) February 13, 2023

this line of lights/stars/ufos were just flying across the skies of #Boston any explanations??? pic.twitter.com/pTbYbD8tMV — Lourde (@lourdechilds) February 13, 2023

People in Boston weren’t the only ones to spot the lights. Reddit users from across the state wrote that they could see the satellites around 6 p.m. New Hampshire residents also got an eye full, with one user asking “what’s going on here?”

The satellites were even spotted in Japan.

Witnessed a Starlink satellite over New Hampshire a few minutes ago. Had no idea what the hell it was until people on Twitter answered. pic.twitter.com/Vx5naEjEdx — Reed Coverdale (@ReedCoverdale) February 13, 2023

SpaceX Starlink satellites seen traveling over Hiroshima, Japan 😳

Credit: @dfuji1 pic.twitter.com/R77Hs8a8TQ — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) February 12, 2023

Some on Reddit still chose to play into the aliens theory, joking “interplanetary war has begun.”

There were 55 total satellites launched at 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Station as part of the Starlink Mission, according to the SpaceX website.