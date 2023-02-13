UFOs over Boston? Not quite.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A trail of lights in Boston’s sky Monday night had some people on high alert for a hostile alien takeover. But those were no UFOs.
Instead, the bright lights are believed to be visible Starlink Satellites, launched early Sunday morning as part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX program to provide internet service to rural areas.
Twitter users had a field day trying to figure out what was streaking across the sky. Users were quick to guess it was a UFO, and some got even more descriptive, calling it a “caterpillar of stars.”
One user later clarified, with “update: y’all it’s just Starlink.”
People in Boston weren’t the only ones to spot the lights. Reddit users from across the state wrote that they could see the satellites around 6 p.m. New Hampshire residents also got an eye full, with one user asking “what’s going on here?”
The satellites were even spotted in Japan.
Some on Reddit still chose to play into the aliens theory, joking “interplanetary war has begun.”
There were 55 total satellites launched at 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Station as part of the Starlink Mission, according to the SpaceX website.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.