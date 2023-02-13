Local Police seek 11-year-old missing from Roxbury Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4683. Elshon Zahir Thomas, 11, of Lower Roxbury is missing. Boston Police Department

An 11-year-old boy from Lower Roxbury is missing, according to Boston police.

Elshon Zahir Thomas is described as a Black boy, weighing about 85 pounds, and standing between 4-feet-5-inches and 4-feet-8-inches tall, Boston police said in a release.

He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, and black sneakers on Sunday night when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court, police said.

Elshon has previously run away and is known to frequent the areas around Dudley Station and Ruggles Station.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4683.

Advertisement:

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).