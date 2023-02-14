Driver in critical condition after crashing car into Worcester condo

Newsletter Signup
A 24-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday after crashing a car into two trees and a condo in Worcester.
WHDH reported that the crash happened around noon when the car came down a hill, hitting some pine trees before smashing into the condo. The driver’s family told the news station that he was in the ICU Tuesday afternoon.
WCVB reported that the car rolled over and crashed into the back entrance of the condo, which is located on Halcyon Drive, and left the porch above hanging dangerously until it was removed. It took first responders several minutes to free the driver from the wreckage.
The crash badly damaged the downstairs unit, including its living room, WHDH reported. A piece of metal also crashed through a window in the upstairs unit, hitting and minorly cutting a woman on her face.
Diana Mwangi, who lives in the downstairs unit, was home at the time of the crash, but was unharmed, WCVB reported.
“Thank God my children were not home. I can only imagine. They are always there sitting with their video games, but they were not home at the time, so I am grateful to God,” she told the news station.
The condos were deemed structurally unsound, so the residents are now staying elsewhere, WCVB reported. Neighbors told the news station it is common to see people speeding down the hill the car came down.
The condos are part of a complex called Halcyon Hill Condominiums.
