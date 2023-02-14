New tool will help you track UFOs … or at least Starlink satellites

Newsletter Signup
Social media went a little crazy Sunday night trying to figure out what was going on in the sky.
Some thought UFOs must be coming to earth for an alien invasion — a reasonable assumption given recent activity in the skies — but others realized that the moving “caterpillar of stars” were actually Starlink satellites from the SpaceX internet service project.
Now, there’s a tracker available to see when the satellites might become visible over particular towns. The Find Starlink tracker allows people to enter their desired destination and it will provide an estimation of the time the satellites will pass in the sky.
Social media might not be as active in cases of UFO sightings with this tool available, but people can at least stop questioning if the line of lights are a sign of a hostile takeover.
Bostonians can expect to see the satellites around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night and at similar times the rest of the week.
