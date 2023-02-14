Local New tool will help you track UFOs … or at least Starlink satellites There's now a Starlink Satellite tracker, so you can stop guessing if there's going to be an invasion. @lourdechilds on Twitter photographed the Starlink Satellites over Boston Monday night.

Social media went a little crazy Sunday night trying to figure out what was going on in the sky.

Some thought UFOs must be coming to earth for an alien invasion — a reasonable assumption given recent activity in the skies — but others realized that the moving “caterpillar of stars” were actually Starlink satellites from the SpaceX internet service project.

Did anyone else in Boston see this caterpillar of stars move across the sky in a perfect straight line? #UFO pic.twitter.com/ewRBkrzTGv — Nick Petrillo 💎 (@nickypetrillo) February 13, 2023

Now, there’s a tracker available to see when the satellites might become visible over particular towns. The Find Starlink tracker allows people to enter their desired destination and it will provide an estimation of the time the satellites will pass in the sky.

HEADS UP: @SpaceX Starlink #69 constellation will pass over southern New England with a bright trail in the sky.



For Boston, tonight's pass will be around 6:30p from west to east.



It's a really cool sight, but could be alarming if you haven't seen it, given recent news. pic.twitter.com/vTXN27zJVw — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) February 14, 2023

Social media might not be as active in cases of UFO sightings with this tool available, but people can at least stop questioning if the line of lights are a sign of a hostile takeover.

Bostonians can expect to see the satellites around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night and at similar times the rest of the week.