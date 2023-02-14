Local Read the obituaries for Linda and Sebastian Robinson, mother and son killed in Andover murder-suicide Funeral services for the 55-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son are planned for Saturday. Linda and Sebastian Robinson Provided

Loved ones are remembering an Andover mother and her 12-year-old son, who were killed Thursday in what authorities have described as a murder-suicide, for their love and devotion to one another.

Linda Robinson, 55, and Sebastian Robinson, 12, were allegedly shot and killed by 56-year-old Andrew Robinson early Thursday morning in their Andover home. The husband and father then took his own life, police have said.

Funeral services for the mother and son are set to take place Saturday at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school where Sebastian was enrolled in the sixth grade.

Linda Robinson, an Andover resident for more than 30 years, started her professional career as a model before moving into accounting and human resources, according to an obituary from her family.

“​​More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift,” her loved ones wrote. “She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy.”

Her son, meanwhile, is being remembered by his loved ones for being a “bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him.”

“He adored animals, his bike, and his extensive Lego collection,” his family wrote.

Read the full obituary for Linda Robinson, shared by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, below:

Linda C. (Hachey) Robinson, 55, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home in Andover. Her cherished son, Sebastian, died at her side. Born in Lynn on July 25, 1967, she was the daughter of Joseph Hachey of Lynn and the late Claudette (Champagne) Hachey. She was raised in both the U.S. and Canada and was a 1985 graduate of Lynn English High School. She went on to graduate from Merrimack College. An Andover resident for more than thirty years, Linda began her professional career as a model before transitioning into a successful career in accounting and human resources. More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift. She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy. In addition to her father, Linda leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Christine Hachey of Peabody, her nephew, Steven Hachey of Peabody, as well as a loving extended family of Hachey and Champagne aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Mass for Linda and Sebastian will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM in the Leo & Joan Mahoney Wellness Center at Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Friday in the Wellness Center from 5-8PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sebastian and Linda Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. To share an expression of sympathy with Sebastian’s family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.

Read the full obituary for Sebastian Robinson, shared by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, below:

Sebastian Jean Robinson, 12, died tragically alongside his beloved and devoted mother, Linda (Hachey) Robinson, on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at their Andover home. Born in Boston on June 26, 2010, he was raised in Andover and attended elementary school at Saint Augustine School and was currently a sixth-grade student at Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. Sebastian loved his school community. He played the cello in the school’s string ensemble, treasured literature, and was a gifted writer. He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder. Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him. He adored animals, his bike, and his extensive Lego collection. He leaves his grandfather, Joseph Hachey of Lynn, his aunt and uncle, Steven and Christine Hachey of Peabody, his cousin, Steven Hachey of Peabody, numerous extended family members, as well as his beloved school communities both at Saint Augustine School and Saint John’s Prep. A Funeral Mass for Sebastian and Linda will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM in the Leo & Joan Mahoney Wellness Center at Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Friday in the Wellness Center at the school from 5-8PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sebastian and Linda Robinson Scholarship Fund, c/o Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. To share an expression of sympathy with Sebastian’s family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.