Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter rail train in Natick

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick on Monday evening, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.
Authorities responded to East Central Street near the Natick/Wellesley town line shortly after 4:20 p.m. They located the victim, identified as a Natick man in his 50s, near the tracks. He was pronounced dead on scene, the DA said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was hit by a train traveling outbound from South Station to Framingham.
The incident remains under investigation by the DA’s office, the MBTA, and state and local police.
