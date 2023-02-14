Local Fire crews respond to chemical spill at NH’s Stonyfield Farm A 300-gallon tank of peroxide was punctured in the parking lot of the large dairy farm.

A chemical spill at a large dairy farm in New Hampshire drew caused a stir Tuesday.

Fire crews in Londonderry, N.H., arrived at Stonyfield Farm Tuesday afternoon, in response to a reported chemical spill, officials said.

Reports indicate that a 300-gallon tank of peroxide was punctured in the parking lot behind Stonyfield Farm, a top producer of dairy yogurt in North America. Members of Battalion four of the Londonderry Fire Department and the Southeastern NH Hazardous Materials District team responded to the incident.

According to WHDH, crews were still on the scene as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear what caused the spill, or what the effects of the spill will be.

Advertisement:

This is a developing story, the Londonderry Fire Department said more information will be provided Wednesday morning.