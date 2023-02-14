Local ‘Give the seal space’: Police cordon off tired seal drawing a crowd at Swampscott beach There’s no word yet on whether locals have named the Swampscott seal, à la Beverly's Shoebert. A baby seal popped up on a Swampscott beach Tuesday, police said. Swampscott Police Department/Facebook

An unexpected beachgoer is turning heads in Swampscott.

A baby seal popped up on Phillips Beach Tuesday, prompting animal control officers to section off an area of the beach, according to the Swampscott Police Department.

“Many people have approached the seal to take pictures,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Animal Control asks that you give the seal space as they work with other local agencies.”

Those walking dogs off-leash should take special care, “as even a baby seal will defend itself and can cause significant injuries,” Swampscott police added.

Officials at the scene told NBC10 Boston they believe the seal is a tired 2-month-old who’s gathering strength to return to the water. Someone who was walking their dog spotted the seal around 7:40 a.m., the news outlet reported.

Animal control officers believe the seal on Phillip’s Beach in Swampscott is a 2-month-old male, who’s just tired, and regrouping before he goes back into the water pic.twitter.com/LPfIRVQpAP — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) February 14, 2023

Swampscott police also shared advice from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, which recommends giving seals space to rest by staying back at least 150 feet.

It’s not the first time a marine mammal has played tourist on the North Shore; Shoebert the gray seal captured hearts in Beverly last fall after popping up in Shoe Pond, turning himself in to police, making a cinematic return to the ocean, and later starring in a children’s book.

There’s no word yet on whether locals have named the Swampscott seal.

