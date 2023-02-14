Local Suspected mail thieves lead police on multi-town chase Police warned Arlington and Weston residents not to use outside mail drop boxes. Mail was stolen out of two USPS mailboxes in Mass. Sunday night and Monday morning. AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

Police are investigating a series of mail thefts that spanned multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday night and Monday morning.

An undetermined amount of mail was stolen from drop boxes in Weston and Arlington by the same suspect, police said.

The suspect first broke into a mailbox on Colpitts Road in Weston, according to police. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle, but the driver “evaded the police at high, unsafe speeds and was not able to be stopped,” Weston police wrote in a Facebook post.

The vehicle then allegedly went directly to a mailbox on Court Street in Arlington, which was also broken into, police said. Arlington police then chased the suspect vehicle into Medford, “when the suspects got away again,” the Weston department said.

In a press release, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty called the thefts an “ongoing issue” and advised residents to play it safe.

“As we see increasing numbers of such thefts around the region, we recommend postal service customers take precautions,” Flaherty said. “Anyone who left a check in the mailbox at 10 Court Street over the weekend should cancel the check and notify their bank immediately.”

Weston police echoed Flaherty’s warning, adding that they receive fraud reports from victims “almost daily.”

“We would further recommend never using outside mail drop boxes, as this crime is occurring constantly all over our area,” Weston police wrote. “Your safest bet is to bring mail inside the Post Office for delivery.”