Local Worcester school places cheerleading coaches on leave amid misconduct allegations Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School has hired outside counsel to conduct the investigation.

A Worcester school has placed multiple cheerleading coaches on administrative leave while investigators look into allegations of misconduct.

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School did not provide further details of the allegations to the public. The school also did not say how many staff members are being investigated. “Several” members of the cheerleading coaching staff were placed on leave, Executive Director Heidi Paluk confirmed in a statement to Boston.com.

“We strive for our school community to be one where our charter virtues, especially respect and honesty, are valued. Our students’ safety and wellbeing are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes. We do not tolerate violations of these standards,” Paluk said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The school has hired outside counsel to conduct the investigation, according to Paluk. AKFCS “may consider further action” once the investigation is completed.

“Because of the confidential nature of this matter, we will not be able to offer additional information at this time,” Paluk said in a statement.