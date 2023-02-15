Local Human jawbone found on Nantucket beach "At this time in the investigation, the agencies are looking to identify the person." The Brant Point Lighthouse on Nantucket. Sophie Park / The New York Times, File

The discovery of a human jawbone on a Nantucket beach has prompted an investigation from state officials.

Massachusetts State Police, the Nantucket Police Department, and the state medical examiner’s office are investigating the bone, which was found Monday morning on a Wauwinet beach.

“I can confirm that a human jawbone was found,” Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas told Boston.com.

While Eonas could not comment on certain information regarding the ongoing investigation such as who found the bone and specific details regarding it, the Nantucket Current reported that the discovery was an intact lower jawbone with no teeth, but with two implants. Police were working with island dentists to find any potential matches, according to the Current.

The district attorney’s police office has jurisdiction over unidentified remains.

“At this time in the investigation, the agencies are looking to identify the person,” Eonas said.