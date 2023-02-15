Man hit and killed by Commuter Rail train in Natick ID’d

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Natick resident Joseph Franciose, 52, has been identified as the person who was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick Monday afternoon.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that authorities responded to East Central Street near the Natick/Wellesley town line shortly after 4:20 p.m. They found Franciose near the tracks and pronounced him dead.
The DA’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that authorities believe Franciose was hit shortly before they responded. It said previously that the preliminary investigation indicated he was hit by a train traveling outbound from South Station to Framingham.
Authorities including the DA’s Office, State Police, MBTA Transit Police, and Natick police are still actively investigating Franciose’s death.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.