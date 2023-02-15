Local Man hit and killed by Commuter Rail train in Natick ID’d The man was found dead at the scene. A man was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick Monday afternoon.

Natick resident Joseph Franciose, 52, has been identified as the person who was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick Monday afternoon.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that authorities responded to East Central Street near the Natick/Wellesley town line shortly after 4:20 p.m. They found Franciose near the tracks and pronounced him dead.

The DA’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that authorities believe Franciose was hit shortly before they responded. It said previously that the preliminary investigation indicated he was hit by a train traveling outbound from South Station to Framingham.

Advertisement:

Authorities including the DA’s Office, State Police, MBTA Transit Police, and Natick police are still actively investigating Franciose’s death.