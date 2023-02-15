Local Stonyfield Farm chemical spill ‘under control,’ officials say "No one was injured during the incident," Lactalis US Yogurt, the French company that owns Stonyfield Farms, said in a statement. A tank containing 250 gallons of peracetic acid was punctured Tuesday afternoon inside a Lactalis US Yogurt manufacturing facility based Londonderry, New Hampshire. Officials say the situation is now under control. Blanding/Boston Globe staff

A 250-gallon chemical spill that occurred Tuesday afternoon in a New Hampshire yogurt manufacturing facility is now under control, officials say.

A tank containing 200 to 250 gallons of peracetic acid was punctured accidentally around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside the Lactalis US Yogurt facility in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Lactalis US Yogurt, the French parent company that owns Stonyfield Farms, said in a statement.

According to the yogurt company and New Hampshire environmental officials, peracetic acid is an organically-approved and environmentally-harmless solution.

“The situation is localized and currently under control,” Lactalis US Yogurt said on Wednesday morning. “The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has been on site and is overseeing the cleanup. No one was injured during the incident. Safety will continue to be our number one priority as we resolve the situation over the coming hours.”

The Londonderry Fire Department and Southern NH Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident, supervising the initial cleanup process on Tuesday evening.

Lactalis US Yogurt said the affected spaces in the facility have been restricted as the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services ventilates the area and monitors air quality. The department also confirmed that there is no environmental concern.

The incident comes as chemical spills across the country, specifically in Arizona and Ohio, have garnered national attention.