Local Police: Investigation underway into allegations of misconduct in Worcester school’s cheerleading program Earlier this week, the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School said multiple cheerleading coaches had been placed on administrative leave.

Worcester police are conducting a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct in the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School’s cheerleading program.

A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation Thursday morning.

The development follows days after the K-12 Worcester school announced that “several” cheerleading coaches had been placed on administrative leave and that outside counsel had been hired to conduct an investigation into unspecified allegations of misconduct.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy and confidentiality of those impacted, we have nothing further to share at this time,” Heidi Paluk, executive director of the school, said in a statement Thursday.

Previously, Paluk said the school “may consider further action” pending the outcome of the investigation by outside counsel.

“We strive for our school community to be one where our charter virtues, especially respect and honesty, are valued,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our students’ safety and wellbeing are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes. We do not tolerate violations of these standards.”