Local Multi-million dollar Nantucket home destroyed in massive fire Property records show the five-bedroom home was last sold in October for just over $2.29 million.

An early morning blaze destroyed a multi-million dollar home on Nantucket Thursday.

The fire at 12 West York Lane broke out around 2 a.m., Nantucket Fire Chief Michael Cranson said in a press release. Emergency crews arrived to find the two-story home completely engulfed in flames, he said.

Despite a problem with a nearby hydrant that impacted their available water supply, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes, the Nantucket Current reported.

The news outlet shared video from the scene, which showed the extent of the fire’s damage.

then down Prospect Street. The Nantucket Water Department also responded to the scene to assist firefighters with the water issues. Those problems will be assessed once the department clears the scene, Cranson said. pic.twitter.com/PeEBgWrFuP — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) February 16, 2023

Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour-and-a-half, Cranson said.

Advertisement:

He thanked the Nantucket Police Department for its swift action in alerting neighbors and checking nearby streets for flying embers, also noting assistance from National Grid and the Wannacomet Water Company.

No one was inside the home at the time, as the property is believed to be under renovation, Cranson said. Nantucket property records show the five-bedroom home was last sold in October for just over $2.29 million.

“The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Nantucket Fire Prevention Bureau,” Cranson said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, he added.