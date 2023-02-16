Local Police seek missing Mattapan teen Troy Winslow was last seen on Feb. 10.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mattapan teenager.

Troy Winslow. Boston Police Department

Troy Winslow, 14, was last seen on Feb. 10, Boston Police said Thursday. He is described as being four feet six inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Winslow was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans, and red, white, and black Jordan brand sneakers.

Police said that he is known to spend time on Bowdoin Street, Lawrence Avenue, Bullard Street, and the Burger King located at 100 Washington Street in Dorchester.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or BPD detectives at 617-343-4712.

Information can be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).