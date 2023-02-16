Local SWAT officer shoots suspect in hand, ending overnight standoff in Taunton Crisis negotiators worked all night, but eventually police fired one shot at a suspect, causing them to drop their weapon.

Following an hours-long armed standoff in Taunton, a SWAT officer shot a gun out of a suspect’s hand, ending the confrontation.

Police were called to a duplex home on Pratt Street at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh. They were responding to a report of a person armed with a handgun outside the building. The suspect was reportedly making threats to a resident inside the home, who they knew.

The duplex and the surrounding residences were evacuated. Officials also sent out a reverse 911 call to residents in the area.

As police officers established a perimeter, the suspect remained outside the building, gesturing with a handgun. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and began trying to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Taunton Police decided to activate the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) SWAT Team, bringing elite officers to the scene.

Crisis negotiators worked throughout the night. At around 6 a.m., the suspect made a gesture with their gun that caused a SEMLEC SWAT officer to fire one shot at him, police said. The bullet struck the suspect’s hand, causing them to drop the weapon, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital under police custody so that their hand injury could be treated.

The scene was cleared at about 8 a.m., and police recovered the handgun for evidence. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

The suspect’s name and any charges against them were not disclosed Thursday.