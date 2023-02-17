Local 2 14-year-olds missing from Boston, 19-year-old from Cambridge Boston and Cambridge police issued three separate missing person alerts on Thursday.

Have you seen any of these teens? A 14-year-old boy from Mattapan, a 14-year-old boy from Dorchester, and a 19-year-old man from Cambridge were each reported missing in separate alerts by Boston and Cambridge police on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy from South Boston, Luke Winter, was also reported missing Friday morning, but he was later found in New York City, police said.

Troy Winslow of Mattapan was last seen Friday, Feb. 10, Boston police said. He is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Troy Winslow, 14, of Mattapan. – Boston Police Department

Troy was last spotted wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans, and red, black, and white Jordans. The 14-year-old is known to frequent Bowdoin Street, Lawrence Avenue, Bullard Street, and the Burger King at 100 Washington St. in Dorchester, police said.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information regarding Troy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712.

Jy’Aire Hart of Dorchester was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10, around 2 p.m. at 97 Monsignor Patrick J. Lydon Way.

A student at Roxbury Preparatory High School, Jy’Aire is known to frequent the areas of Hyde Park and Back Bay, police said. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt with the school’s yellow logo on it.

Jy’Aire Hart, 14, of Dorchester. – Boston Police Department

Anyone with information regarding Jy’Aire’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or C-11 detectives at 617-343-4335.

In either of the above cases, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Joshua Shacklewood of Cambridge was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when he left his Cambridge home in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood at about 6:45 a.m. to go to a class at Bunker Hill Community College, Cambridge police said in a release.

Shacklewood is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a Patriots knit hat.

CPD is seeking the public's help in locating Joshua Shacklewood, a missing 19-year-old Cambridge resident, who was last seen on Tuesday, February 14 at approximately 6:45a, when he left his home for class at Bunker Hill Community College. pic.twitter.com/B8Dm8tIqPL — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 17, 2023

The 19-year-old is reportedly non-verbal with everyone, except his parents.

Advertisement:

Shacklewood is known to enjoy spending time at libraries, especially the Boston Public Library in Copley and Cambridge Main Library.

Anyone who may have information about Shacklewood’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.