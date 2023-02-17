Local 3-year-old, 33-year-old woman from Worcester found dead in Conn. home A third individual, an adult whose name police have not released, was also found dead in the house.

Authorities have identified a 3-year-old and 33-year-old woman from Worcester who were found dead in a Connecticut home earlier this week.

Lury Pizarro, 33, and Emanual Perez, 3, both of Worcester, were found dead on Tuesday when state troopers responded to the report of a suspicious incident at a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut, police said.

A third individual, an adult whose name has not yet been released by Connecticut State Police, was also found dead in the house.

Police said troopers responded to the report at the house on Middle Street around 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday and that the deaths appeared so far to be an isolated incident.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” police said on Wednesday. “The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is conducting the investigation into the deaths. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at [email protected].