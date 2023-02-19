Local ‘Mighty Quinn’ collects toys for kids going into cancer treatment Two full truckloads of toys made their way to the radiation center, according to a Facebook post from The Mighty Quinn page.

Quinn Waters, of Weymouth, also known as “The Mighty Quinn,” a freshly 7-year-old, two-time brain cancer survivor, gave back to the other children in the hospital where he was treated Friday, all while wearing a spiderman suit.

Toys were delivered to Massachusetts General Hospital, the Mass. General for Children’s Department of Radiation Oncology Friday, according to WCVB. The news station posted a video of Waters dropping off the toys alongside the Quincy police on Twitter.

😍 Love to see this! Cancer #survivor 'Mighty Quinn' delivers #toys he collected for kids going through treatment. Video from @wcvbrhondella pic.twitter.com/OWOnFEVWBE — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 17, 2023

Two full truckloads of toys made their way to the radiation center, according to a Facebook post from The Mighty Quinn page.

Advertisement:

“These toys will provide some much-needed relief and distraction (from) the realities of the treatment they are undergoing, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” read the post.

Quinn Waters was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019 the day after he turned 3. He was diagnosed again in 2021 when doctors discovered 2 new nodules and a lesion in a different location than his original cancer, according to The Mighty Quinn website.

During his time at the radiation center, Waters participated in “toy closet Fridays” where kids receiving radiation can pick a toy for themselves. In addition, they have a closet specifically for the siblings of patients, including Quinn’s sister Maggie.

The Mighty Quinn, named for his bravery in going through this entire ordeal, is currently stable and has completed 30 rounds of cancer treatment, according to a Facebook post and reporting by WCVB.