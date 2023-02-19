Local More than 300K have won on the $50 scratch ticket — but no top prizes yet Since the state unveiled a scratch-off $50 lottery ticket called the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” over 300,000 people have won prizes, according to officials.

Players have a 1 in 4.10 chance of winning a prize with a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

However, the three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes have yet to be won, according to the State Lottery’s website.

According to the State Lottery, six people have won the $50,000 prize, 70 people have won $20,000 prizes, 87 people have won the $10,000 prizes, 273 people have won $5,000 value prizes, and 1,078 people have won the $1,000 prizes.

The overall chance of buying a winning ticket out of the remaining 30.2 million remaining Billion Dollar Extravaganza tickets is 1 in 4.10, according to officials, and the total for a winning card is always more than $100.