Local Police find body of missing 49-year-old Burlington woman “No foul play suspected,” the department tweeted.

Burlington police located the body of Kaylin Rose, 49, of Burlington, on Saturday, a day after she went missing, according to a statement.

We are sorry that we can confirm that Kaylin Rose has been found dead. There is no foul play suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine cause of death. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 18, 2023

Police previously asked the public for their help in finding Rose after she was reported missing on Feb. 17. She was last seen around 3 p.m. walking from her home on Cresthaven Drive in Burlington, according to officials.

The Burlington Police Department, with assistance from Massachusetts State Police Airwing, K-9 units, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), and mountain bikes, searched the area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

There is no additional information at this time, according to police.