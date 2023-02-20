One man killed, another injured after shooting in Woburn home, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police in Woburn are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning, according to a statement from Chief Robert Rufo.
Officers were called to a home on Washington Street at about 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.
At the scene, police discovered two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was brought to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
“A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence,” police said in the statement.
The Woburn Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate. Officials did not release the victims’ identities.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.