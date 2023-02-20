Local One man killed, another injured after shooting in Woburn home, police say Officers responded to a house on Washington Street at about 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Police in Woburn are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning, according to a statement from Chief Robert Rufo.

Officers were called to a home on Washington Street at about 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.

At the scene, police discovered two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was brought to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence,” police said in the statement.

The Woburn Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate. Officials did not release the victims’ identities.