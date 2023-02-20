Local Police arrest several boys for allegedly assaulting people in downtown Boston The group of juveniles was kicked out of a TJ Maxx store before their arrests, police said.

Multiple boys between the ages of 12 and 16 were arrested Sunday for allegedly causing a disturbance and throwing bottles at people in downtown Boston.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Washington Streets at 7:49 p.m. Sunday, Boston Police said in a statement.

When they arrived, BPD officers saw a group of juveniles running away from the scene down Franklin Street towards Hawley Street. Police stopped the group, and all of the boys were “uncooperative with officers.”

There were a total of five adult victims near the area police were first called to. Three of them were injured. One was kicked and punched while on the ground, another was punched in the back of the head, and a third victim was punched in the jaw, police said.

Police discovered that the group was removed from a TJ Maxx store after causing a disturbance inside, the BPD said.

A 12-year-old from Arlington, a 14-year-old from Cambridge, and a 16-year-old from Framingham were arrested and now face charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

An 11-year-old from Arlington was also involved. They were released to a parent, police said.

More suspects could be involved.

“Several other juvenile suspects, ranging between 15 and 17 years old, will be summonsed into Boston Juvenile Court upon further investigation,” police said.

The boys were removed from TJ Maxx by security guards, according to a police report obtained by The Boston Globe. The boys then reportedly yelled expletives at the guards and began throwing items outside the store.

“It was just scary,” a victim told police, according to the report.