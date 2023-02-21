Local Driver rescued from car after smashing into Hanson house No one inside the home was hurt.

Hanson firefighters had to rescue a driver from a BMW convertible Tuesday morning after the car smashed into the side of a home.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hanson woman, was the only person in the car when it crashed into a house at 1283 Whitman St. around 6:50 a.m., Hanson police said in a news release.

The woman was extricated from the convertible and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. It is unclear how badly she was injured.

BREAKING: Car goes off the road, strikes a house on Whitman St. in Hanson. @HansonMAPolice tell me driver was taken to the hospital; no word on severity of their injuries.



Road is closed while gas company works/garbage in street is cleaned up. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/OUlwWsYdQo — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 21, 2023

One person was inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were uninjured.

Photos from the scene show a white BMW convertible in the yard of the home. The car apparently hit waste bins, as trash and recycling can be seen strewn throughout the yard and street.

Advertisement:

A hole on the left side of the house near the porch is also visible.

The house was badly damaged, police said, leading the town building inspector to come and evaluate the structural integrity of the home. Eversource also responded to the scene because the home’s water and gas lines were cut off by the crash.

The town building inspector ultimately determined that the resident can safely return home once water and gas service is restored, police said.

MVA Hanson MA on Whitman Street (Route-58). Car struck a house. Priority-1 patient. Gas meter sheered. @ctfirephoto pic.twitter.com/GmNSNI0md9 — Pat Travers (@car383) February 21, 2023

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges. Hanson police are still investigating the crash.