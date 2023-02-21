Local 32-year-old Sharon woman identified as victim in Dorchester shooting "We all loved her dearly and we still do."

Boston police have identified the victim of a Saturday night shooting in Dorchester as Diva Ayuso, a 32-year-old woman from Sharon. Ayuso worked for Massachusetts Environmental Police, NBC10 Boston reports.

Officers, responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 15 Fermoy Heights around 8:46 p.m., found Ayuso with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ayuso’s uncle, Abiezer Ayuso, spoke to Boston 25 News and said this was a “shocking moment” for the family.

“It’s a sad moment for the whole family because Diva was really great with everybody,” he said. “We all loved her dearly, and we still do.”

The 32-year-old from Sharon was gunned down on Fermoy Heights Avenue in Dorchester Saturday night. A memorial pays homage to where she spent her last moments. https://t.co/pCdwJhOWWI — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 21, 2023

Ayuso leaves behind a 12-year-old son, her uncle said.

“I would wish for that person to turn themselves in,” he said of the shooter. “We want closure, we want to know why they would do that, why would they come after her.”

MEP Col. Shaun Santos told NBC10 the organization is “deeply saddened” by the loss. In 2022, Ayuso won the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance for her dedication to MEP.

“She was a dedicated member of our team and great colleague,” he said. “Diva will be greatly missed.”