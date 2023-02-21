Local No charges in Worcester cheerleading misconduct probe “Several” cheerleading coaches were recently placed on administrative leave amid unspecified allegations of misconduct.

An investigation by Worcester police into misconduct allegations against coaches in the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School’s cheerleading program has been closed, the department confirmed this week.

After discussing the matter with the district attorney’s office, investigators decided to end the probe with no criminal charges filed, Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said in an email Tuesday.

The K-12 school’s executive director, Heidi Paluk, told the Telegram & Gazette that Abby Kelly will continue its own investigation, which outside counsel is overseeing.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy and confidentiality of those impacted, we have nothing further to share at this time,” Paluk told the Worcester newspaper in an email this week.

Last week, the school confirmed to Boston.com that “several” cheerleading coaches had been placed on administrative leave and that outside counsel had been hired to look into unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Paluk had also said that the school “may consider further action” pending any conclusions from the investigation.