31-year-old man hit, killed by car in Milford

A 31-year-old was fatally struck by a car in Milford early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Milford police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Dilla Street near the rear entrance of a Wendy’s around 4:15 a.m., the department noted in a release.

The victim was identified as Luis Saeteros Guallpa, 31, of Milford, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in an email.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino told The Milford Daily News that the victim appeared to be celebrating Carnival, a pre-Lent festival which he said is popular among residents of Ecuadorian descent.

An investigation remains ongoing.