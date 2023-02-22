Local Owl rescued after smashing through window in Northampton The owl was the second to crash through a window in Northampton this week.

A lucky barred owl managed to escape injury Wednesday after crashing through the window of a Northampton resident’s apartment.

Northampton Animal Control Officer Dawn Ubelaker said she found nothing wrong with the male owl even though it had smashed through window glass.

“It happens a lot with songbirds because they can’t see the windows. And usually birds will kind of just stun themselves, but an owl obviously is bigger,” she said. “So he wound up in this poor girl’s apartment. I looked him over for injuries, made sure he was all set, and he flew away without any issues.”

Northampton Animal Control Officer Dawn Ubelaker holds a male barred owl that smashed through a resident’s window Wednesday. – Northampton Police Department

Ubelaker said owls hitting or crashing through windows is a common occurrence. In fact, she said, another barred owl smashed through a window the day before.

Barred owls are common in western Massachusetts, Ubelaker said. According to the National Audubon Society, a barred owl is typically 17 to 20 inches long, with a wingspan of 50 to 60 inches. They live in woodlands all over the eastern half of the U.S.

Earlier this week, a group of three saved “Owen,” Faneuil Hall’s resident barred owl, after he accidentally ingested rat poison. He’s now recovering at Cape Ann Wildlife.