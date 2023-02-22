Local Winner of $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Maine comes forward The mystery winner has come forward to claim nearly $725 million. The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold at the Hometown Gas & Grill in the small town of Lebanon, Maine, last January has come forward to claim their prize. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP

After six weeks, the winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine in January has come forward to claim their prize. Well, sort of…

The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the winning ticket on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, overcoming odds of 1 in 302.6 million. On Wednesday, the winner claimed their prize, choosing to receive the winnings in a lump sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, instead of incremental payments over 30 years.

“The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize,” a representative for the winner said, according to a statement from Mega Millions.

Hometown Gas & Grill, located in the small town of Lebanon, Maine sold the winning ticket, and will receive $50,000 in addition to the international attention the small shop garnered.

The winner will claim the prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, according to the statement.

“We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings,” said Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman.