Local Trailer hauling new Orange Line car separates on I-495 in Chelmsford No one was injured in the incident, and the MBTA confirmed that the new railcar emerged unscathed.

The Orange Line is inconveniencing morning commuters on the road for a change, after a trailer delivering a new MBTA railcar separated from the truck hauling it.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Interstate 495 northbound in Chelmsford, before Route 3, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter. State police later added that the tractor-trailer would remain in the right lane and breakdown lane until after Wednesday’s morning commute.

Disabled tractor-trailer hauling a new #MBTA Orange Line car on I-495 NB at Rte 3 in Chelmsford. Truck and cargo will be removed after rush hour. Right lane blocked. #BostonTraffic #MerrimackValleyTraffic #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/Zk7JBjvq2K — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓷 𝓔𝓬𝓴 🎧🎶 (@KristenEckRadio) February 22, 2023

“A trucking company, hired by [railcar manufacturer] CRRC MA to ship new subway cars from Springfield to the MBTA, experienced a problem while delivering a single Orange Line car,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said.

No one was injured in the incident, state police said.

The new Orange Line car also emerged unscathed, according to Pesaturo. State police and the trucking company are investigating, he said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation indicated on Twitter that the trailer will be towed away later on.

Another new Orange Line car was successfully delivered to the MBTA’s Wellington facility Tuesday night via a separate truck, according to Pesaturo.