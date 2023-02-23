Local Police in Maine, New Hampshire issue alerts for two ‘vulnerable’ women who got lost driving home from mall Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, are traveling in a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine license plates, 1960VC.

Maine and New Hampshire police have issued missing “vulnerable” person alerts for two women from Topsham, Maine, who struggled to find their way home after a trip to the Maine Mall on Tuesday.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, are both “intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information, and are prone to being confused by directions,” their families told police.

On Tuesday, the pair contacted family members around 5 p.m. after they became lost and ended up in Massachusetts, police said in a release.

The two are traveling in a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine license plates, 1960VC.

Family members reportedly tried to help them by phone, but the women did not return home.

Advertisement:

Later that evening, the pair called the Exeter, New Hampshire Dispatch Center, but lost contact during the call, police said.

Pushard and Bussell got in touch with a New Hampshire state trooper, who directed them to head north on I-95, officials said.

Cellphone records then put the two women in the area of Candia, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Officials believe both of their cellphone batteries likely died that evening.

Their last known location was at the Irving gas station in Springfield, Maine on Wednesday around 10 a.m., police said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Pushard or Bussell, or thinks they have spotted their vehicle, is asked to call 911 immediately.

🚨NH MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT ALERT🚨



At the request of the @ExeterNHPD , the New Hampshire State Police has authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System. pic.twitter.com/yaNLjoaObQ — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 22, 2023