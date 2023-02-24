Local Canton man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Needham “We located and are analyzing debris that potentially came from the vehicle.”

State police are investigating an early Friday morning hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Needham that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Police identified the victim as a man from Canton and said he was struck on I-95 South but did not say why, or where, he was on walking on the highway at the time of the crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash was gone by the time first responders arrived, according to police.

“We located and are analyzing debris that potentially came from the vehicle,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

