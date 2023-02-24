Local Ice leads to train delays and spinout crashes, including ‘chain reaction’ crash involving cars and tractor trailers in Brimfield Approximately 12 vehicles went off the road on Route 2 in Lexington, police said.

The roadways were slick Thursday night into Friday morning, with multiple crashes reported in Massachusetts following a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain this week, authorities reported.

State Police and the state Department of Transportation said roughly a dozen cars went off the road on Route 2 in Lexington near I-95 late Thursday night. The westbound lanes between exit 127 and exit 132 were closed for just over an hour while the scene was cleared and the roads were treated, according to Twitter updates from State Police and MassDOT.

No major injuries were reported, police said.

Troopers responded to Rt 2 WB, Lexington, for approx 12 vehicles off the road due to icing. Rt 2 WB closed in area of Rt. 95 while road is treated. No significant injuries reported. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 24, 2023

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/ATRNISKlfX — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 24, 2023

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., state police, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to a “chain-reaction crash” involving about 15 vehicles on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Brimfield, the agency said.

The crash involved multiple tractor trailers and personal vehicles, police said.

Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals. Police said icing on the road appeared to cause the crash.

At 11:20 PM last night Troopers, firefighters and EMS responded to a chain-reaction crash involving approx 15 vehicles — inc multiple tractor trailers and personal vehicles — on the Pike EB in Brimfield. Multiple victims transported. Icing on road believed to be cause. pic.twitter.com/RJoQbLM8SV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 24, 2023

MassDOT said 563 pieces of equipment were deployed Friday morning for storm cleanup.

A 40 mph speed restriction was in effect amid the morning commute on the Mass Pike between the New York border and Boston, but it was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., MassDOT said.

Ice also contributed to train delays Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the MBTA.

Due to ice on the third rail, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Orange Line trains between North Station and Oak Grove. Regular service resumed Friday morning, the agency said.

The MBTA also reported derailments Thursday night and early Friday morning at Wellington, Fields Corner, and Brookline Hills.

Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replace Orange Line service between North Station and Oak Grove due to ice over the third rail. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. Crews are enroute to remove the ice. https://t.co/tNM5GeV4Pp — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023

On Friday morning, shuttles buses replaced Red Line service between Harvard and Broadway stations after “due to a disabled piece of maintenance equipment” at Park Street station, the MBTA tweeted.

Trains between Alewife and Harvard stations were also shifted to run on the southbound track, the agency said.

RED LINE: Shuttle buses replacing service between Broadway and Harvard because the @MBTA says there’s a piece of maintenance equipment that de-railed near Park Street. pic.twitter.com/jGIDvcxvLZ — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) February 24, 2023

Regular Red Line service resumed around 9:30 a.m., the MBTA said.

Red Line Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed. https://t.co/TAPgn06S29 — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023