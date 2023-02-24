Ice leads to train delays and spinout crashes, including ‘chain reaction’ crash involving cars and tractor trailers in Brimfield

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The roadways were slick Thursday night into Friday morning, with multiple crashes reported in Massachusetts following a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain this week, authorities reported.
State Police and the state Department of Transportation said roughly a dozen cars went off the road on Route 2 in Lexington near I-95 late Thursday night. The westbound lanes between exit 127 and exit 132 were closed for just over an hour while the scene was cleared and the roads were treated, according to Twitter updates from State Police and MassDOT.
No major injuries were reported, police said.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., state police, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to a “chain-reaction crash” involving about 15 vehicles on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Brimfield, the agency said.
The crash involved multiple tractor trailers and personal vehicles, police said.
Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals. Police said icing on the road appeared to cause the crash.
MassDOT said 563 pieces of equipment were deployed Friday morning for storm cleanup.
A 40 mph speed restriction was in effect amid the morning commute on the Mass Pike between the New York border and Boston, but it was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., MassDOT said.
Ice also contributed to train delays Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the MBTA.
Due to ice on the third rail, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Orange Line trains between North Station and Oak Grove. Regular service resumed Friday morning, the agency said.
The MBTA also reported derailments Thursday night and early Friday morning at Wellington, Fields Corner, and Brookline Hills.
On Friday morning, shuttles buses replaced Red Line service between Harvard and Broadway stations after “due to a disabled piece of maintenance equipment” at Park Street station, the MBTA tweeted.
Trains between Alewife and Harvard stations were also shifted to run on the southbound track, the agency said.
Regular Red Line service resumed around 9:30 a.m., the MBTA said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.