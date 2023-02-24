Local Mass. wildlife rescue center warns of increase in rabid and otherwise sick animals In recent weeks, a Chelmsford-based animal rehab has seen more calls than ever of suspected rabies and distemper cases.

The owner of a Chelmsford-based animal rehabilitation center is warning of an apparent uptick in cases of rabies and distemper in wild animals.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue’s owner, Jane Newhouse, wants to spread awareness after receiving a spike in calls about sick raccoons and skunks, according to a WBZ report.

Newhouse told the news outlet that in recent weeks, she’s gotten more calls than ever before about the unwell animals, which are currently in their mating season.

“Right now, with them all breeding, they’re all interacting,” she told WBZ, adding that she’s had to put down several sick wild animals due to rabies and distemper.

Rabies and distemper are highly contagious, deadly viral diseases that affect small animals but can also infect domestic dogs and cats. Humans can contract rabies from an infected wild animal’s bite; if left untreated, the virus could be fatal.

Newhouse said people should watch for signs of rabies, which include an animal having unawareness of their surroundings, difficulty walking, being unphased by humans, or an overly friendly or aggressive demeanor.

It’s a common misconception that all rabid animals foam at the mouth. “Most of the time they just act drunk,” she told the outlet.

Newhouse said in a Facebook post earlier this month that she raises about 50 raccoons every year, and most of them are “perfectly fine and wonderful animals.”

In the post, she recounted a recent incident in which an unnamed Massachusetts town declined to address a report of a seemingly ill raccoon. Newhouse said she intervened and a test revealed that the animal was indeed rabid.

“Most wild animals do not have rabies, but there are certain symptoms that we should be very cautious of,” she wrote. “When an animal is displaying these symptoms, we need to take action. Not only to protect the people and pets around us — but the other wild animals around us as well.”

Anyone who notices unusual wildlife behavior should call their local animal control department or a wildlife rehabilitator.